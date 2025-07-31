Letter to the editor: Homes England's planning application for 3,000 houses west if Ifield is just the first phase of its masterplan

Ancient Parish of Ifield [boundary in black{ with the West of Ifield development within it [eg showing Ifield Brook Meadows and Ifield Golf Club across the middle]

As Homes England’s imminent speculative planning application West of Ifield is awaited, here is a reminder of what was written 6 years ago [July 29th 2019] by Emma Rosser of Estates Gazette:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

”It [Homes England] is planning to deliver 3,250 homes in the first phase at the 480-acre Ifield site, and will create a masterplan for a 10,000-home village on a wider 1,483-acre footprint in future phases” [‘Homes England plans £3bn Crawley garden village’].

The West of Ifield masterplan by this bullying government quango must be ‘blown out of the water’ before any further public money is wasted.

Richard W. Symonds

Ifield Society logo

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex