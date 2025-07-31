Letter to the editor: Homes England's planning application for 3,000 houses west if Ifield is just the first phase of its masterplan
As Homes England’s imminent speculative planning application West of Ifield is awaited, here is a reminder of what was written 6 years ago [July 29th 2019] by Emma Rosser of Estates Gazette:
”It [Homes England] is planning to deliver 3,250 homes in the first phase at the 480-acre Ifield site, and will create a masterplan for a 10,000-home village on a wider 1,483-acre footprint in future phases” [‘Homes England plans £3bn Crawley garden village’].
The West of Ifield masterplan by this bullying government quango must be ‘blown out of the water’ before any further public money is wasted.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex