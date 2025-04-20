Letter to the editor: Homes England's proposed West of Ifield carriageway will block any future hilltop bluebell walk

This monstrous news further confirms the incompetent disregard by the government property developer for the natural beauty of our special area of heritage [‘Homes England plan for West of Ifield is not fit for purpose’, Sussex World Letters, April 17] - and their staggering ignoring of Specialist Archaeological Advice [eg Historic England: Ref EIA/20/0004. Land West of Ifield. 27 October 2020].
To repeat [‘New protests over “insane” proposals for 3000 new homes on West Sussex land’, Sussex World, April 15], Homes England’s West of Ifield exhibition should be cancelled on April 30and their planning application rejected - without hesitation.
Yours sincerely
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Lychgate Cottages
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex