The Ancient Parish of Ifield Boundary [outlined in black] - with St Margaret’s 13th century Church and Ifield Brook Meadows in the geographical centreThe Ancient Parish of Ifield Boundary [outlined in black] - with St Margaret’s 13th century Church and Ifield Brook Meadows in the geographical centre
Letter to the editor: Homes England's proposed West of Ifield carriageway will block any future hilltop bluebell walk

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 20th Apr 2025, 13:01 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 10:08 BST
Walkers last Saturday were shocked to discover [‘The Ifield Wood Hilltop Bluebell Walk/Public exhibition to be held on plans for 3000 West of Ifield homes’, Crawley Observer, April 16] Homes England’s proposed “first part of a western link road - rather grandly called the Crawley Western Multi-Modal Corridor” would split the ancient Parish in two, thus ending any future Ifield Society Walks to this awe-inspiring Bluebell Wood with its hilltop path which connected ancient settlements.

This monstrous news further confirms the incompetent disregard by the government property developer for the natural beauty of our special area of heritage [‘Homes England plan for West of Ifield is not fit for purpose’, Sussex World Letters, April 17] - and their staggering ignoring of Specialist Archaeological Advice [eg Historic England: Ref EIA/20/0004. Land West of Ifield. 27 October 2020].

To repeat [‘New protests over “insane” proposals for 3000 new homes on West Sussex land’, Sussex World, April 15], Homes England’s West of Ifield exhibition should be cancelled on April 30and their planning application rejected - without hesitation.

Yours sincerely

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Lychgate Cottages

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

Hilltop Path in Bluebell Wood [which connected ancient settlements]

1. Contributed

Hilltop Path in Bluebell Wood [which connected ancient settlements] Photo: Submitted

Horses in Ifield Wood

2. Contributed

Horses in Ifield Wood Photo: Submitted

‘Iris of Ifield Wood’ - Rose Cottage Garden

3. Contributed

‘Iris of Ifield Wood’ - Rose Cottage Garden Photo: Submitted

Strategic Policy HA2 - Land West of Ifield - showing the proposed Western Link Road carriageway [in thick pink] - ‘Crawley Western Multi-Modal Corridor’ - splitting the ancient Parish in two [thus blocking any future Ifield Society Walks from the Plough in Ifield’s historic village to the Hilltop Bluebell Wood]

4. Contributed

Strategic Policy HA2 - Land West of Ifield - showing the proposed Western Link Road carriageway [in thick pink] - ‘Crawley Western Multi-Modal Corridor’ - splitting the ancient Parish in two [thus blocking any future Ifield Society Walks from the Plough in Ifield’s historic village to the Hilltop Bluebell Wood] Photo: Submitted

