The Ancient Parish of Ifield Boundary [outlined in black] - with St Margaret’s 13th century Church and Ifield Brook Meadows in the geographical centre

Letter to the editor: Homes England's proposed West of Ifield carriageway will block any future hilltop bluebell walk

Walkers last Saturday were shocked to discover [‘The Ifield Wood Hilltop Bluebell Walk/Public exhibition to be held on plans for 3000 West of Ifield homes’, Crawley Observer, April 16] Homes England’s proposed “first part of a western link road - rather grandly called the Crawley Western Multi-Modal Corridor” would split the ancient Parish in two, thus ending any future Ifield Society Walks to this awe-inspiring Bluebell Wood with its hilltop path which connected ancient settlements.