Letter to the editor: Homes England's West of Ifield masterplan is not a 'done deal' - far from it
As Homes England’s insane West of Ifield masterplan enters a critical stage, with a speculative planning application expected this month, it is important to realise this is not a ‘done deal’ - far from it.
If the insanity is accepted, the masterplan look rational.
We do not accept the insanity - nor the rationality.
Richard W. Symonds MCIPD
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex