Letter to the editor: Homes England's West of Ifield masterplan is not a 'done deal' - far from it

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 26th Jun 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 10:12 BST
As Homes England’s insane West of Ifield masterplan enters a critical stage, with a speculative planning application expected this month, it is important to realise this is not a ‘done deal’ - far from it.

If the insanity is accepted, the masterplan look rational.

We do not accept the insanity - nor the rationality.

Richard W. Symonds MCIPD

Last Sunday's Save West of Ifield 'Awareness' Walk outside the Plough in Ifield's historic ancient parish village.
Last Sunday’s Save West of Ifield ‘Awareness’ Walk outside the Plough in Ifield’s historic ancient parish village.

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

