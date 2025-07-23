Letter to the editor: Homes England's West of Ifield masterplan is not just insane - it has now become absurd

Ifield Society logo

According to the Map provided in the Public Notice: ‘Land West of Ifield, South of Charlwood Road - Large Scale Development Planning Application’ [10,000 houses west of Ifield - not 3000, Sussex World, July 22], Homes England plan to build on the Gatwick runway.

The West of Ifield masterplan proposed by this government master developer is not just insane - it has become absurd.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex