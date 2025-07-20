Letter to the editor: Horsham District Council should contest Inspector's decision

The article in last week’s County Times, where ‘’outrage has been expressed by both the District Council and local residents over a planning inspector overriding a previous refusal to grant planning consent for a 800 house development between Horsham and Southwater, raises some serious questions and concerns about this Government body.

Although the Planning Inspectorate is supposedly independent, it is nonetheless an executive agency of the UK government, sponsored by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and only operates independently from local planning authorities.

Like all Quango’s ( a quasi-autonomous non-governmental organization ), the Planning Inspectorate is an organization that is funded by the government and does the government’s bidding, hence the fact that for once Horsham District Council made a reasonable and pragmatic decision on this housing scheme, only to have it overruled.

Presently, Southern Water does not have a hosepipe ban in place for the Horsham district, although a ban has been implemented for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and similarly, South East Water has implemented a ban in other parts of Sussex. Hosepipe bans were at one time a regular occurrence in the Horsham area and with the thousands of new houses built and being built in West Sussex, will be a regular feature again.

If you add to this the jam packed roads, overcrowded schools, doctors surgeries and hospitals, general lack of investment in the infrastructure and the effect on the environment, HDC should have a extremely good case for a challenge to the planning inspector’s decision, through a statutory review (also known as a statutory appeal) in the High Court.

Robert Bishop

Broomfield Drive

Billingshurst

West Sussex