Letter to the editor: Horsham District Council should withdraw support for Homes England's West of Ifield masterplan
Homes England has no meaningful ‘West of Ifield’ plan for genuine affordable/social housing or ecological/archaeological protection within this ancient Parish.
Horsham District Council should follow the example of Rochford District Council [‘Support withdrawn for 10,000 homes plan near city’, BBC News, June 13] and withdraw support for the “insane” West of Ifield masterplan from this government property developer.
Yours sincerely
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex