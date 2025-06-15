Letter to the editor: Horsham District Council should withdraw support for Homes England's West of Ifield masterplan

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 15th Jun 2025, 08:27 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 09:16 BST
Ancient Parish of Ifield [boundary outline in black]placeholder image
Ancient Parish of Ifield [boundary outline in black]
Homes England has no meaningful ‘West of Ifield’ plan for genuine affordable/social housing or ecological/archaeological protection within this ancient Parish.

Horsham District Council should follow the example of Rochford District Council [‘Support withdrawn for 10,000 homes plan near city’, BBC News, June 13] and withdraw support for the “insane” West of Ifield masterplan from this government property developer.

Yours sincerely

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

