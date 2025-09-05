Letter to the editor: Horsham District Council sincerely believes it is not in breach of the duty to cooperate - but it would be sincerely wrong

Democracy Reporter Karen Dunn accurately reports [‘Council asked for any new evidence regarding Local Plan’, WSCT, Sept 4]:

“The Duty to Cooperate is a legal requirement that says planning authorities must ‘engage constructively’ with their neighbours on planning issues that cross administrative boundaries…The council is adamant that it met that duty” I’m sure HDC sincerely believe they have met this Duty, but they would be sincerely wrong. HDC were in breach of their Duty to Cooperate when they voted to include the West of Ifield option in the Local Plan, stopped engaging constructively with Crawley Borough Council [CBC] and ignored the following evidence - especially in these 3 instances:

1. 1999 - 'Strategic Gap' - The Ruling of the Judges

In 1999, Horsham District Council spent a considerable amount of local taxpayers money going to the Appeal Court to protect the so-called 'strategic gap' between Crawley & Horsham from development - what is now called 'West of Ifield' [including the 'West Of Ifield Rural Fringe'].

Horsham District Council Local Plan 2023-2040

"Counsel for Horsham, Rhodri Price Lewis, had argued that where land such as Ifield Court Farm was an integral part of the open countryside between the towns and that to allow development of it would seriously undermine the aims of the planning policy.

Lord Woolf said that Horsham was under a duty to prevent coalescence between the two towns and had been entitled to take the view that exclusion of the land from the gap could have a tendency to encourage such coalescence. The planning inspector had been entitled to take the view that redesignation of the land, without very strong justification, could trigger off 'the very real danger of cumulative erosion'"

2. 2018 - "Not Currently Developable" - SHELAA

West of Ifield - which later included the legally questionable Golf Club 'Land Grab' - was judged to be "Not Currently Developable" by the Strategic Housing and Economic Land Availability Assessment [SHELAA]

3. 2020 - 'Subsidence' Warning - Historic England and Specialist Archaeological Advice

Historic England warned of "subsidence" if any large-scale development took place - especially around Ifield Brook Meadows, St Margaret's Parish Fields and Ifield Court Farm Heritage & Scheduled Monument Site within the ancient Parish [see map below].

"We think it essential that an integrated landscape approach to assessment of heritage assets [both designated and undesignated] is undertaken and translated into the report. The assessment should also take account of the potential impact which associated development activities [such as construction, servicing, maintenance , and associated traffic[ might have upon perceptions, understanding, and appreciation of the heritage assets in the area. The assessment should also consider the likelihood of alterations to drainage and water patterns that might lead to in situ decomposition or destruction of below ground archaeological remains and deposits, and can also lead to subsidence of buildings and monuments"

I would encourage HDC to abide by the original decision of the Planning Inspectorate regarding the Horsham Local Plan.

I would also encourage HDC to defer, refuse or withdraw Homes England’s speculative hybrid planning application for West of Ifield at the earliest opportunity.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex