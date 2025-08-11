Letter to the Editor: ‘Horsham’s Man in Westminster’ is consistently ignoring election night pledge.

Dear Letter’s Editor Rarely would you expect Horsham Labour Party to agree with the local Conservative Party, but there is very little to disagree with in Simon Torn’s letter in last week’s County Times , ‘ MP must do better’ We too believe that politics is about taking decisions, sitting on your hands and not voting on so much of the government’s new programme of legislation is a dereliction of duty on the part of Horsham’s Lib Dem MP.

If you take a fresh look at John Milne’s defence in his ironically titled opinion piece of July 31st ‘ Speaking up in parliament’, he explains at length why he abstains and includes the following comment, ‘ either voting for or against had its issues, so we decided to abstain’ This was during a vote on the important and ground breaking legislation contained within the Labour Government’s, Children’s Wellbeing and Schools bill.

Hold on a moment just who is this we? Is John Milne using the word we in a royal context? It is much more likely, ‘ Horsham’s Man in Westminster’ is doing exactly as his predecessor did by disregarding his Horsham constituents’ views in order to act as instructed by the Lib Dem whip. The very criticism he and the Lib Dems were all too quick to level at the previous incumbent. He should surely now refer to himself simply as the ‘Lib Dems Man in Westminster’

If our MP really wants to live up to his election night victory speech pledge of being ‘Horsham’s Man in Westminster’, he should spend more time listening to the views of his constituents who I am sure would be only too happy to assist him in coming to a conclusion. He would then be able to make an informed decision on the best way to represent us all. In so doing he would earn the respect of his constituents and find that he would be in a position to improve on his current lamentable voting record.

If John Milne continues, only to be the ‘Lib Dems man in Westminster’ by only voting in parliament when instructed to by his Lib Dem whip, Horsham residents will have no voice and no say in the future direction of our country.

We don’t believe that is what Horsham residents voted for.

David Hide

Chair Horsham Labour Party

Clarence Road, Horsham.