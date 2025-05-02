Letter to the editor: Ifield Park Local Nature Reserve application submission West of Ifield within the ancient parish

Homes England's West of Ifield masterplan - showing proposed housing being built right up to the boundary of Ifield Brook [Ifield Brook Meadows is to the right of picture]

Following Homes England's decision to submit a speculative West of Ifield planning application after its exhibition last Wednesday ['West of Ifield: Homes England plans to submit a hybrid application for 3,000 homes before the summer / Homes England show their true colours at West of Ifield exhibition', Sussex World, May 1], advice is now being urgently sought to submit an application to re-name the 'West of Ifield Rural Fringe' - as detailed in the approved Crawley Local Plan - to 'Ifield Park Local Nature Reserve'.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society - 'Save Our Ancient Parish'

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex