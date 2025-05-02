Letter to the editor: Ifield Park Local Nature Reserve application submission West of Ifield within the ancient parish
Following Homes England's decision to submit a speculative West of Ifield planning application after its exhibition last Wednesday ['West of Ifield: Homes England plans to submit a hybrid application for 3,000 homes before the summer / Homes England show their true colours at West of Ifield exhibition', Sussex World, May 1], advice is now being urgently sought to submit an application to re-name the 'West of Ifield Rural Fringe' - as detailed in the approved Crawley Local Plan - to 'Ifield Park Local Nature Reserve'.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society - 'Save Our Ancient Parish'
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex