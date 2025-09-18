Letter to the editor: Ifield Society declares an environmental and ecological emergency at Ifield Brook
Many rivers and brooks are failing to meet environmental and ecological standards under the UK’s Water Framework Directive 2000.
If emergency action is not taken - and mitigation measures not drastically enforced - Ifield Brook [within the Upper Mole catchment area] is seriously at risk by the impact of massive over-development pressure, unresolved sewage capacity issues. water capacity and flooding.
Here are seven primary reasons why an Environmental and Ecological Emergency (EEE) has been declared at Ifield Brook:
1. Severe Threats from Development
The proposed West of Ifield development (10,000 houses in total, 3,000 initially) would put immense pressure on the brook through land clearance, pollution run-off, and disruption of natural watercourses. Without urgent protection, the Brook’s fragile and balanced ecosystems risk irreversible damage.
2. Declining Water Quality
Like many brooks and rivers in Sussex, Ifield Brook is already failing to meet ecological standards under the UK Water Framework Directive. Pollution from agricultural run-off, sewage overflows, and construction threatens aquatic life, from invertebrates to fish.
3. Biodiversity Hotspot
Ifield Brook Meadows, through which the brook flows, is part of a Biodiversity Opportunity Area (BOA) within the ancient Parish. The Brook - with its floodplain and wetlands - support kingfishers, dragonflies, bats, water voles, longhorn beetles and rare plants. Any further degradation would risk the loss of species vital to local and regional biodiversity.
4. Flood Risk and Climate Resilience
Ifield Brook acts as a natural floodplain. Paving over or disturbing its flood meadows increases the risk of flooding downstream in Crawley, Ifield, and the wider River Mole catchment. Protecting the brook is a matter of national security and public safety.
5. Cultural and Historical Significance
Ifield Brook flows through an Ancient Parish landscape with Druid, Roman, Saxon, Medieval heritage (iron bloomery sites, moated manor, orchards). Declaring an EEE recognises not just nature but the interwoven heritage value of this landscape, which is under threat.
6. Community Health and Wellbeing
The brook and its meadows provide a green lung for Crawley and Horsham residents. It is already a Local Green Space [LGS] for the community and the Crawley Millennium Greenway runs through it.. Access to clean, flourishing natural spaces is proven to reduce stress, improve mental health, and foster community identity—especially important in an era of rapid urbanisation.
7. Precedent and Leadership
Other councils have declared Ecological Emergencies [eg Brislington in Bristol], but Ifield Brook provides a chance for Crawley and Horsham to jointly lead by example in safeguarding a specific, threatened natural system. Declaring an EEE creates a precedent and sends a powerful signal that irreplaceable local ecosystems will not be sacrificed.
The next step for full protection - already a designated Local Wildlife Site [LWS] - will be to create a Local Nature Reserve within Ifield Brook Meadows...and beyond.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex