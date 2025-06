Lidar image of possible 3,500-year-old Bell Barrow burial ground where Ifield Brook meets the River Mole

Ifield’s Stonehenge? - ‘A ‘reconstruction of a possibility’ after a Summer Solstice Evening and Morning Walk to the possible 3,500-year-old Bell Barrow in Ifield - showing the setting/rising sun shining through the middle of the ancient burial ground at the apex of Ifield Brook and the River Mole.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yours sincerely

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex