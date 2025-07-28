Letter to the editor: Is Homes England's West of Ifield masterplan 'dead in the water'?
On the 6th Anniversary of the Estates Gazette article ‘Homes England plans £3bn Crawley garden village’, July 29 2019’, a legitimate question can be asked:
Please see this website: https://www.estatesgazette.co.uk/news/homes-england-plans-3bn-crawley-garden-village/
Is Homes England’s insane and unviable West of Ifield masterplan now ‘dead in the water’?
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex