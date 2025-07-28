Letter to the editor: Is Homes England's West of Ifield masterplan 'dead in the water'?

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 28th Jul 2025, 08:37 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 11:48 BST
Ifield Society logoplaceholder image
Ifield Society logo
On the 6th Anniversary of the Estates Gazette article ‘Homes England plans £3bn Crawley garden village’, July 29 2019’, a legitimate question can be asked:

Please see this website: https://www.estatesgazette.co.uk/news/homes-england-plans-3bn-crawley-garden-village/

Is Homes England’s insane and unviable West of Ifield masterplan now ‘dead in the water’?

Richard W. Symonds

West of Ifield [including Ifield Brook Meadows and Ifield Golf Club] within the ancient Parish of Ifield [boundary in black]placeholder image
West of Ifield [including Ifield Brook Meadows and Ifield Golf Club] within the ancient Parish of Ifield [boundary in black]

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice