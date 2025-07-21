Letter to the editor: John Milne must do better than this

In his column in last week’s WSCT (Disabled people are not faking it), John Milne MP attempted to tackle the issue of the increase in the number of Personal Independence Payment claimants; a number which has apparently doubled since the pandemic.

Responding to his own question, ‘Why so many claimants? ‘ he said, ‘The implication is that people are exaggerating their conditions to defraud the state.’ We would like to know where that implication arises. Is it that John Milne personally feels that the increase implies fraudulent claims, or is it the view of the Lib Dem party? We are not aware of any official implication of that nature from any other source.

Having made such an outrageous suggestion, John Milne then goes on to reveal that ‘Extraordinarily, fraud rates for PIP payments are now so low that they are officially classed as zero.’As a PIP application involves an assessment of the applicant’s health condition, to most reasonable people, it might not seem as extraordinary as it seems to Horsham’s cynical MP that official statistics show that those claiming the benefit are not doing so in an attempt to defraud the state.

Having established the official position John Milne then goes on to say that the real cause of the increase is that ‘a higher percentage of disabled people are choosing to make a claim.’ A fact that is probably obvious to most people in the light of the figures.

In conclusion, he comments ‘ How much the state can afford to pay is a fair question which needs answering.’ On this point we agree with Mr Milne and would like to point out that serious politicians are busily tackling that question and working out how best to provide the funding and support the most vulnerable in our society need. In light of years of cuts to services, which began with the austerity measures introduced by the Conservative and Lib Dem coalition government that came to power in 2010, this is tough issue to tackle and difficult decisions need to be made. Perhaps, instead of circulating harmful and factually incorrect reports on the implications of benefit fraud, he could use his column to advise how he and his party can contribute to finding the best possible solution to the fair question about how the cost of the support that is needed, after such a long period of cuts, can be met.

Carol Hayton

Horsham Labour Party

Clarence Road Horsham