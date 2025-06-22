Letter to the editor: Keep our majestic oaks

It has recently come to the attention of the local residents that 2 no magnificent oak trees, the subject of TPO 0013 issued in 1968, on Parish Council land at the junction of Broomfield Drive and Willow Drive are to be felled.

Not only is this the destruction of two historic over 100 year old trees, it will leave this open space considerably mutilated and totally destroy the aspect and environmental benefit of the area much enjoyed by local residents. This decision goes against the preservation of all trees and woodlands policies now embedded in the culture of the UK.

It appears that without full advertising and local consultation (other than by letter to immediate adjoining landowners) the decision to fell the trees has been taken by Horsham District Council without being made known generally locally and is about to be put into effect by a reluctant Billingshurst Parish Council.

We have it on good authority that the trees are in good condition and do not need to be felled.

The reason for felling the trees is that it affects/might affect foundations of a property in St. Gabriels Road, so HDC have been ‘spooked’ into this rash decision based on limiting their exposure to possible future involvement. That the property causing this situation was built a century after the trees were in existence and indeed well after the tree preservation order was issued, should have had their foundations designed with the trees’ proximities in mind.

This destruction goes against everything the LibDem Party supposedly stands for, namely the protection of the environment. Trees are vital for the environment, contributing to clean air, climate regulation, and wildlife support. They absorb carbon dioxide, produce oxygen through photosynthesis, and help mitigate climate change. Additionally, trees stabilize soil, prevent erosion, provide habitats for various species, act as natural air filters, trapping dust and absorbing pollutants, improving overall air quality and even absorb rainwater, reducing runoff and the risk of flooding. They also help filter pollutants from water before they reach rivers and streams and can act as natural noise barriers, reducing noise pollution in urban environments.

We are writing in the hope that by drawing attention to this situation, forthcoming and irreversible damage can be stopped. Immediate action is necessary as the felling work is being quoted for by tree surgery contractors so the felling process is already underway.

Robert Bishop

Broomfield Drive

Billingshurst

West Sussex