Letter to the editor: Kerb drill?

Four days ago I was cycling down North Street, Chichester, and, not for the first time, someone stepped out in front of me in order to cross the road without looking round first to see if it was safe. A few weeks ago this happened to me three times within the same few hundred yards.

This has led me to wonder how much emphasis is given in schools these days about kerb drill. When I was at primary school (70 years ago!) kerb drill was given a lot of attention - I recall chanting "Look right, look left, look right again" on many an occasion.

I can see a strong case for this being part of National Curriculum, all the more so as incidents I have just described may well become even more frequent and dangerous when many more cars are electric and therefore silent. I think that lives are at stake.

John Newman

Maplehurst Road, Chichester