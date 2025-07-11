Letter to the editor: 'Land grab' west of Ifield

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 11th Jul 2025, 05:34 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 09:04 BST
A ‘Land Grab’ West of Ifield - within the ancient Parish - is now underway with the speculative planning application by Homes and Communities Agency [trading as Homes England] - a government property developer (‘Will Horsham District Council be responsible for concreting over the ancient Parish of Ifield?’, Crawley Observer, July 10).

If we in this community do nothing to stop this insanity - or not enough - the destruction of our ancient Parish of Ifield is inevitable.

Don’t let it happen. Grab it back.

Richard W. Symonds MCIPD

‘Planning Notices’ - West Sussex County Times - July 10 2025 - Page 57placeholder image
‘Planning Notices’ - West Sussex County Times - July 10 2025 - Page 57

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

Related topics:Crawley Observer
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice