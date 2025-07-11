Letter to the editor: 'Land grab' west of Ifield
A ‘Land Grab’ West of Ifield - within the ancient Parish - is now underway with the speculative planning application by Homes and Communities Agency [trading as Homes England] - a government property developer (‘Will Horsham District Council be responsible for concreting over the ancient Parish of Ifield?’, Crawley Observer, July 10).
If we in this community do nothing to stop this insanity - or not enough - the destruction of our ancient Parish of Ifield is inevitable.
Don’t let it happen. Grab it back.
Richard W. Symonds MCIPD
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex