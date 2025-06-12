Letter to the editor: Legal action against speculative planning applications from property developers?
Rather than District Councils seeking judicial reviews against the Planning Inspectorate [‘Time for a legal challenge?’, WSCT, June 12], might not local taxpayers money be more wisely spent on taking legal action against property developers who cynically exploit the loophole by which they can submit monstrous speculative planning applications - such as that of West of Ifield submitted by government property developer Homes England?
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex