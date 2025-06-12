Letter to the editor: Legal action against speculative planning applications from property developers?

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 12th Jun 2025, 10:04 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 10:12 BST
Rather than District Councils seeking judicial reviews against the Planning Inspectorate [‘Time for a legal challenge?’, WSCT, June 12], might not local taxpayers money be more wisely spent on taking legal action against property developers who cynically exploit the loophole by which they can submit monstrous speculative planning applications - such as that of West of Ifield submitted by government property developer Homes England?

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

