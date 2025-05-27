Letter to the editor: Let history warn

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 27th May 2025, 12:47 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 13:32 BST

Let history warn - as Worthing Conservative councillor defects to Reform UK.

Worthing was the ‘Munich of the South Coast’ in the 1930’s - with its Mosley-led British Union of Fascists HQ at 85 Marine Parade.

Mr Bentinck-Budd was elected as the Worthing Fascist councillor for West Sussex County Council - who always wore his blackshirt uniform at meetings (Source: ‘Blackshirts-on-Sea’ by J.A. Booker - Doubleday 2000).

The parallels are beyond disturbing.

‘Blackshirts-on-Sea’ Book Cover‘Blackshirts-on-Sea’ Book Cover
‘Blackshirts-on-Sea’ Book Cover

Richard W. Symonds

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

