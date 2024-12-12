Letter to the editor: Like taking candy from a baby, the fun pool's closed

I enjoyed your article Eastbourne Borough Council Leader: Swimming at Sovereign Centre is confirmed, boy what a treat!

Swimming is confirmed at our swimming pool, whatever next? Basic amenities like public toilets in Eastbourne? No, that would be too far fetched.

In times of financial crisis, those with the broadest shoulders should bear the heaviest burdens, so naturally the council targeted a pool beloved by children and people of all ages, including those with mobility issues.

But the good news doesn’t stop there. The fun pool, which is on a nice gradual slope and easy to access, is going to be replaced by a clip-and-climb. How inclusive – if you have mobility issues, you don’t want a pool that's easy to walk into, no, you need to be zipping up a climbing wall!

And imagine the savings the council will make by borrowing over £150,000 a year!

Trying to paint drastic cuts to our swimming provision as a win is quite frankly a masterclass in putting lipstick on a pig and insults the residents of this town.

I have heard that Stephen Holt spends a lot on public relations, but I'm not sure he's getting good value for money.

The council leader has tried to pin the dire state of our finances on the homeless. However, we have heard that the council is struggling due to risky investment strategies undertaken in the past.

Furthermore, the Conservatives have been quoted in the news as saying that it is due to borrowing on high-interest loans.

I don’t know what the cause is, but I think it’s high time the council’s finances are investigated by an impartial third party, so that when the elections roll around, we are adequately informed and can vote accordingly.