Letter to the editor: Liz Kitchen 'of few words' remembered

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 13th Feb 2025, 10:03 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 10:20 BST
I couldn't agree more with Philip Circus, Leader of Horsham Conservative Group ['An enormous loss' - Tributes paid to long-serving Horsham councillor Liz Kitchen, WSCT, Feb 13]:

"My abiding memory of Liz was a person of few words who, when she spoke, voiced comments of enormous good sense fashioned out of an in-depth understanding of the issues"

A good example, among many others, of such "few words" from this eminently-respected councillor for Colgate and Rusper, was said at a Council meeting on December 11 2023 - when discussing the inclusion of the 3000+ 'West of Ifield' development option in the Horsham Local Plan:

"Unacceptable...would endorse the next stage"

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

