Letter to the editor: Liz Kitchen 'of few words' remembered
"My abiding memory of Liz was a person of few words who, when she spoke, voiced comments of enormous good sense fashioned out of an in-depth understanding of the issues"
A good example, among many others, of such "few words" from this eminently-respected councillor for Colgate and Rusper, was said at a Council meeting on December 11 2023 - when discussing the inclusion of the 3000+ 'West of Ifield' development option in the Horsham Local Plan:
"Unacceptable...would endorse the next stage"
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex