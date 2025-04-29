Letter to the editor: Local government 'devolution' - anything but!

By Victor Ient
Contributor
Published 29th Apr 2025, 11:36 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 11:44 BST
The so-called ‘devolution’ package, being implemented by the Government is completely unnecessary at this time when when there are so many more important issues to tackle nationally and internationally

Contrary to what the Government have publised as 'devolution,' it is anything but, as my diagram shows. Local government will have more layers and will be more remote from the people and local communities.

It is clear that the Labour Government have not thought through thing clearly. For example, Kent has not been selected to be part of its 'Devolution Priority Programme'. This means Kent continues as is with no Mayor, no Strategic Combined Authority and no Unitary councils. Why make the ? Why are we, the taxpayers, having to foot the bill for this reorganisation when we haven't even been consulted?

Victor S Ient

Former Lewes District Councillor

