Letter to the editor: Looking ahead and making progress

User (UGC) Submitted

I can understand the complaints that some of your readers were making last week about the new Dutch-style roundabout, but, even though I will complain about potholes as much as anyone, all the more so since they are especially dangerous for a cyclist (and I, for instance, avoid cycling up Summersdale Road at night for that reason), I do think that there is a strong case for such new roundabouts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For reasons of both health and the environment, cycling should be encouraged, and I want it to be so safe that people feel able to get back on a bicycle, even if several years have elapsed since the last time. Chichester and Bognor could both be as good a cycling area as Cambridge, were the facilities to improve safety to be provided. I would like one or two of those making relevant decisions to cycle for a couple of days in Holland – it is enormous fun anyway, the facilities for cyclists are incomparably better than in the UK, and hopefully the people who went over there would come back full of good ideas and having seen things that they would like to establish here.

I think that really good signage will be essential for the new Dutch-style roundabout to succeed and to be safe, as all parties will have to be truly vigilant as we become used to a new and different facility.

John Newman

Maplehurst Road

Chichester