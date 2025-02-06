Letter to the editor: Looking ahead and making progress
For reasons of both health and the environment, cycling should be encouraged, and I want it to be so safe that people feel able to get back on a bicycle, even if several years have elapsed since the last time. Chichester and Bognor could both be as good a cycling area as Cambridge, were the facilities to improve safety to be provided. I would like one or two of those making relevant decisions to cycle for a couple of days in Holland – it is enormous fun anyway, the facilities for cyclists are incomparably better than in the UK, and hopefully the people who went over there would come back full of good ideas and having seen things that they would like to establish here.
I think that really good signage will be essential for the new Dutch-style roundabout to succeed and to be safe, as all parties will have to be truly vigilant as we become used to a new and different facility.
John Newman
Maplehurst Road
Chichester