Letter to the editor: Major objection raised against Homes England's West of Ifield planning application

A major objection is raised against Homes England’s speculative hybrid planning application West of Ifield.

The application is generic and unconvincing, with much appearing to be written by Artificial Intelligence [AI] with desk-top computer-generated text.

The speculative application uses vague promises, glossy words and images, but provides very little evidence about the real situation in this beautiful area.

Where clear and crucial detail is required, this application fails:

Homes England West of Ifield masterplan

Ecology – Ifield Brook Meadows and the surrounding countryside are rich in wildlife, yet the documents provide little real evidence or survey data.

Heritage – The ancient Parish of Ifield, its Scheduled Monument and archaeology, are downplayed or ignored.

Traffic – unrealistic claims given the huge number of vehicles this masterplan would generate.

A genuine planning application must be based on local evidence and professional accountability, not on speculative, computer-written material.

This masterplan is premature, poorly evidenced, and threatens irreplaceable natural and historic assets.

For these reasons, and others, Horsham District Council is urged to reject this hybrid application - without hesitation.

Homes England’s ‘land-grab’ attempts to rip out the soul of the ancient Parish with its machine-driven AI Application West of Ifield.

Don’t let it happen.

Richard W. Symonds

Ancient Parish of Ifield [boundary outlined in black]

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex