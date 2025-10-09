Letter to the editor: Making a case for the ancient parish of Ifield to be designated a 'National Landscape'

“The Ifield Society believes that…Ifield Brook Meadows is part of an ancient parish landscape and must be preserved as a whole, not broken up or traded away” [Standing up for parish’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, Oct 8].

To that end - and particularly in the light of the Natural England, Historic England and Sussex Wildlife recent findings - a proposal will be put forward to create an Ifield Park within a designated Parish ‘National Landscape’ [formerly known as an 'Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty' - AONB]. This proposal will form part of a detailed Report: 'Making a Case for the Ancient Parish of Ifield to be designated the North Sussex National Landscape'. Richard W. Symonds MCIPD The Ifield Society Ifield Street, Ifield Village Crawley, West Sussex