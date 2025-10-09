Letter to the editor: Making a case for the ancient parish of Ifield to be designated a 'National Landscape'

By Richard W Symonds
Published 9th Oct 2025, 12:57 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 13:04 BST
“The Ifield Society believes that…Ifield Brook Meadows is part of an ancient parish landscape and must be preserved as a whole, not broken up or traded away” [Standing up for parish’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, Oct 8].

To that end - and particularly in the light of the Natural England, Historic England and Sussex Wildlife recent findings - a proposal will be put forward to create an Ifield Park within a designated Parish ‘National Landscape’ [formerly known as an 'Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty' - AONB]. This proposal will form part of a detailed Report: 'Making a Case for the Ancient Parish of Ifield to be designated the North Sussex National Landscape'. Richard W. Symonds MCIPD The Ifield Society Ifield Street, Ifield Village Crawley, West Sussex

Ancient Parish of Ifield [outlined in black] proposed for designation as a 'National Landscape']placeholder image
