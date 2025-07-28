Letter to the editor: Mowbray Village Centre

Your world

It was good to read in last week’s County Times, that Legal and General, the developers for Mowbray Village, are proposing to include a ‘’Village Centre’’, with a shop and community facilities, although it would be much better if they included a good size supermarket somewhere in the development.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presently, there is nothing to the north of Horsham and the sensible thing to do would be to locate the new Lidl store in this area, rather than next to the Broadbridge Heath Tesco. This moronic idea comes from West Sussex County Council, who have a site they no longer utilise and which they are keen to dispose of.

The fact that there is a large Tesco already there, a Lidl in Billingshurst no more than 10 minutes away and Waitrose, Sainsbury and Aldi, all easily accessible from the south and west of Horsham, should make it obvious even to both HDC and WSCC that the north of Horsham for a new Lidl store is the best option. This would also be easily accessible to residents of Rusper, Faygate and the thousands of new homes being built west of Crawley/Ifield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am sure WSCC can find an alternative use for their Broadbridge Heath site and so just for once perhaps HDC and WSCC could show some common sense and put the residents first.

Robert Bishop

Broomfield Drive

Billingshurst