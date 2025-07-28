Letter to the editor: Mowbray Village Centre
Presently, there is nothing to the north of Horsham and the sensible thing to do would be to locate the new Lidl store in this area, rather than next to the Broadbridge Heath Tesco. This moronic idea comes from West Sussex County Council, who have a site they no longer utilise and which they are keen to dispose of.
The fact that there is a large Tesco already there, a Lidl in Billingshurst no more than 10 minutes away and Waitrose, Sainsbury and Aldi, all easily accessible from the south and west of Horsham, should make it obvious even to both HDC and WSCC that the north of Horsham for a new Lidl store is the best option. This would also be easily accessible to residents of Rusper, Faygate and the thousands of new homes being built west of Crawley/Ifield.
I am sure WSCC can find an alternative use for their Broadbridge Heath site and so just for once perhaps HDC and WSCC could show some common sense and put the residents first.
Robert Bishop
Broomfield Drive
Billingshurst