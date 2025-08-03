Letter to the editor: MPs visit Rampion wind farm

From what I have read and heard, the consensus amongst the general public is that for many years our politicians have been poor, but this current lot are probably the worst and I would suggest this has been confirmed by the report in last week’s County Times of the visit by the south’s MPs to the existing Rampion Offshore Wind Farm.

It is not often I agree with anything President Trump says, but his derogatory view on wind turbines ( ‘’wind is the worst form of energy’’ ) is to my mind spot on. For example, the annual renewable electricity subsidy cost now amounts to about £25 billion per year, all funded by the taxpaying public. For comparison, this is more than 40% of the £60 billion the UK spent on defence last year and will no doubt grow exponentially under this Labour Government and its crackpot Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, Ed Miliband.

Let us look at the Owners, a joint venture company comprising RWE, a German Multinational (50.1%), a Macquarie-led consortium (25.0%) (comprising Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5, the Green Investment Group and the Universities Superannuation Scheme) and Enbridge (24.9%). Macquarie is better known for its nickname, the "Vampire Kangaroo", reflecting their reputation for acquiring companies, loading them with debt, and then aggressively pursuing profits, simply look at Thames Water and others.

Despite the boast that Rampion 2 will provide thousands of jobs, the specific location for manufacturing the wind turbines for this offshore wind farm has not been publicly announced. It is well known that the world’s biggest manufacturer of wind turbines is China and although Siemens has a large turbine assembly facility in Hull, the turbines are still manufactured in China and shipped over in parts to the UK.

Then there is their usage. Wind turbines have an average lifespan of approximately 20 years and as they get older, their output becomes less effective. Wind turbines also suffer from disruption caused by inconsistency of the wind that’s supplying the farm. Intermittency occurs when wind levels drop and because winds blow at various speeds it’s very hard to predict how much energy can be harvested at any one time. This intermittency can cause domestic and business disruption and so alternative energy reserves (gas for example ) are required for the times when there’s little or no wind.

As wind turbines cannot store electricity and the Rampion 2 wind farm will not include a battery storage unit at the wind farm, a battery storage unit for the project is planned to be located near the Bolney Substation, which would be the point of connection to the national grid. The specific location within that area is yet to be determined but, in any event, is being strongly challenged by many of the local residents, as is the planned cable route.

On a technical issue, it has recently been reported that an exponential increase in demand for scarce high-voltage cabling has already led to high-profile cancellations of offshore wind farms in the US. Also rising demand for rare earth metals used to make magnets in turbine generators has also been snared by geopolitical issues.

Finally, there is the harm that is caused to wildlife, particularly birds and I for one, am appalled at how one of the most inspiring views from the top of Bury Hill has been spoiled by the wind turbines of Rampion 1 off the coast of Worthing.

So, all in all, this is more of a disaster than something our local MPs should be congratulating themselves on

Robert Bishop

Broomfield Drive

Billingshurst

West Sussex