Letter to the editor: New Aldi will add to the congestion on Eastbourne Road

The new proposal for an Aldi store plus a care home on Eastbourne Road, in Polegate, will add to the traffic congestion, on what is already one of the most congested strategic roads in the UK, as shown by the latest data from Gov.uk.

This application cannot be viewed in isolation, with 1000 homes being built next door, at Hindsland and Mornings Mill. One of the reasons that these sites were viewed favourably was the modelling provided by East Sussex County Council (ESCC) which used a 10% reduction in the share of trips made by cars, on this corridor from Hailsham to Eastbourne. They wrote “it is considered that the implementation of improvements.. will result in a modal shift to walking, cycling, and public transport, from private car use.”

This phrase 10% ‘modal shift’ then trickled down into Eastbourne Borough and Wealden District Council strategies. A consensus which they all seemed happy with. The developers then jumped on this figure to show their housing would not add to traffic if people drove less. From the 2021 Hindsland submission. “A revised mode share has been estimated based on the following assumptions: 10% reduction in car driver trips”. Such a reduction was offset by a 150% increase in cycling and bus passengers. However the problem is there has never been any shift.

In the A22 ESCC consultation by 2038 traffic in the area will be up another 15%. “If we don’t do anything, journeys will take longer, congestion will increase and traffic will spread onto local roads. This will cause congestion and safety concerns on other roads”

Eastbourne Road near the proposed Aldi store

Today at their consultation Aldi quoted a peak of 250 vehicle movements an hour. This is similar to the adjacent Hindsland housing with its health centre. At peak times there will be, for example, issues with traffic leaving the Aldi site and wanting to go to Polegate, unless it doubles back down ‘The Thatchings’.

So in summary, there has never been evidence of any reduction in vehicle trips, and residents will confirm that congestion in the area is only getting worse.

Paul Humphreys

Chichester Close Willingdon