Letter to the editor: New houses need solar panels

At a time of huge energy costs, why do a large number of new houses, being built locally, have insufficient solar panels?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A proposed law, requiring all new homes to have solar panels installed, was unfortunately rejected last week by the Government. The "Sunshine Bill", written by the Lib Dem MP Max Wilkinson, said it could help the cost of living crisis and climate change. He said compulsory solar panels, on new homes, could result in "a future in which people have lower household bills, a future in which we are less reliant on expensive fossil fuels, often imported from abroad, …. a future in which this country's energy supplies are more secure."

The Government minister, for Housing, replied that insisting on solar panels risked impacting housing supply, the construction industry and local authorities. He said that greener solutions would be part of new housebuilding rules. Though what and when these would be introduced was unclear.

With the huge number of housing developments in South Wealden and Eastbourne, having a requirement for solar panels, would give leverage to Wealden and Eastbourne Councils to force up the standard of new builds than come to their planning committees.

Housing Estate in Amberstone with solar panels

So solar panels are not mandatory and have become a way for developers to meet certain building regulations. A few might be installed, in order to meet the SAP (Standard Assessment Procedure) score for ‘energy efficiency’. According to the most recent English Housing Survey in 2021, the average SAP rating, for new houses, was only 66 points out of 100.

So critics might say why not give people choice? The answer is, it is much easier to install solar panels, higher levels of insulation and heat pumps into a new home, rather than retrofitting them later. Plus it would not add much to the overall cost. In fact some local developments are built to much higher standards.

In the meantime, planning permission has been given to many new estates, without any or sufficient solar panels. There should be no excuses allowing this situation to carry on.

Paul Humphreys

Chichester Close

Eastbourne