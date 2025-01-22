Letter to the editor: NHS Trauma Responders deserve special praise
At 4:10 pm on 7 January 2025, my octogenarian wife Margaret fell onto her hip, her leg and foot rotated 90 degrees, her pain was extreme. It seemed her replaced knee -with plated and screwed femur in surgery- had given way. I called 999, all of 10 minutes was taken up by triage questions; however the ambulance arrived just minutes later. The trauma team, Beth, Sam, trainee Emily, quickly assessed the injury, administered morphine, then applied inflatable splint, before lifts onto a trolley then into ambulance. In the ambulance they carried out a myriad of tests, before setting off for the Conquest Hospital 4 miles away. Despite Beth doing her best to avoid pot-holes, repeated shocks penetrated the morphine causing cries of agony. Conquest’s A&E Trauma quickly accepted the team’s injured charge, placed her trolley in a lobby with a corridor full of elderly trauma cases lined up on trolleys ahead. Meanwhile more patients continued to arrive. It struck me that these trauma-teams and their ambulances were not available until handover of their patients. Time passed slowly, the trauma-team remained in close attendance, probably for an hour before a cubicle was found. After another long hour, attended by super efficient Dr Barbara, who obtained a slot in X-Ray, confirming a clean fracture of upper femur at the hip joint.
Margaret, was moved to a cubicle overnight, when I had to leave her under the care of Dr. Barbara. Next morning at 10am, trauma surgeons fitted a pin into the femur, screwed to the hip joint. I visited after surgery, she was sedated but awake, her foot back in line.
For ten days, her care under the attention of NHS staff in Egerton Ward was first class. Remarkably, the Conquest's food was edible, even tasty and nourishing - unlike my own experience four years ago, when I recommended changing caterers. It struck me that these trauma cases inevitably eat into NHS resources, and prolong long term waiting lists, these are irreconcilable facts.
Margaret is discharged home, visited daily by the Rehab Team Ruth, Angela, Anna, to assist morning chores. Already she had a Physio Team James start the process of recovery, and District Nurse Sue has removed the stitches.
We are full of praise for everyone in the chain of NHS Ambulance trauma responders, and Conquest Hospital trauma surgeons, doctors, nursing staff, also ancillary staff.
Conversely, repeated letters entreat us to accept £10 vouchers to join 1,885,350 people already taking part in a NHS 'Trojan Horse’ programme - apparently to obtain our personal DNA for a national data base. Think ‘Horizon’. No thank you!
Highest regards
Keith Piggott
Gillsmans Hill
St Leonards-on-Sea