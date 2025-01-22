Letter to the editor: NHS Trauma Responders deserve special praise

The Letters Editor Hastings St.Leonards & Rye Observer Dear Editor East Sussex NHS Trauma Responders deserve special praise.

At 4:10 pm on 7 January 2025, my octogenarian wife Margaret fell onto her hip, her leg and foot rotated 90 degrees, her pain was extreme. It seemed her replaced knee -with plated and screwed femur in surgery- had given way. I called 999, all of 10 minutes was taken up by triage questions; however the ambulance arrived just minutes later. The trauma team, Beth, Sam, trainee Emily, quickly assessed the injury, administered morphine, then applied inflatable splint, before lifts onto a trolley then into ambulance. In the ambulance they carried out a myriad of tests, before setting off for the Conquest Hospital 4 miles away. Despite Beth doing her best to avoid pot-holes, repeated shocks penetrated the morphine causing cries of agony. Conquest’s A&E Trauma quickly accepted the team’s injured charge, placed her trolley in a lobby with a corridor full of elderly trauma cases lined up on trolleys ahead. Meanwhile more patients continued to arrive. It struck me that these trauma-teams and their ambulances were not available until handover of their patients. Time passed slowly, the trauma-team remained in close attendance, probably for an hour before a cubicle was found. After another long hour, attended by super efficient Dr Barbara, who obtained a slot in X-Ray, confirming a clean fracture of upper femur at the hip joint.