Letter to the editor: One reason why government planning inspector threw out Horsham Local Plan

Very much look forward to seeing the West of Ifield speculative planning application to be submitted to Horsham District Council by Homes and Communities Agency, trading as Homes England - a government property developer [‘Land grab’ West of Ifield, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, July 11].

Then all those concerned about adhering to local democratic planning principles will at last see one primary reason why the government planning inspector threw out the Horsham Local plan - judging it to be unsound and not legally compliant.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex