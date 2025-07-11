Letter to the editor: One reason why government planning inspector threw out Horsham Local Plan

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 11th Jul 2025, 12:21 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 12:56 BST
Very much look forward to seeing the West of Ifield speculative planning application to be submitted to Horsham District Council by Homes and Communities Agency, trading as Homes England - a government property developer [‘Land grab’ West of Ifield, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, July 11].

Then all those concerned about adhering to local democratic planning principles will at last see one primary reason why the government planning inspector threw out the Horsham Local plan - judging it to be unsound and not legally compliant.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

Related topics:Horsham District CouncilHorsham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice