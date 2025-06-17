Letter to the editor: One reason why Horsham and Crawley must distance themselves from Homes England
There is good reason why Horsham - and Crawley - must distance themselves from the government property developer’s West of Ifield “insane” masterplan [‘Horsham District Council should withdraw support for Homes England’s West of Ifield masterplan’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, June 16]:
A powerful case can be made that one reason why the Planning Inspectorate “chucked out” Horsham’s ‘unsound/not legally-compliant’ Local Plan was because of their inclusion of the West of Ifield Option in its Plan - something which Liz Kitchen [the much-missed Colgate and Rusper councillor] warned her Council about just before her death.
Richard W. Symonds MCIPD
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex