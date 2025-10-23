Letter to the editor: Parishioners' revolt against government land-grab within ancient parishes

Philip Johnston’s article in The Daily Telegraph [Oct 22 2025]: ‘Labour’s Planning Power Grab Will Trigger a Revolt in Rural England’ - along with Ben Morris’s magazine article in All About Horsham-AAH [Feb 2024]: ‘Land Grab’ - could not be more prophetic.

Here, in the ancient Parishes of Ifield, Crawley and Rusper, that revolt has already begun - and the local communities are rising up [‘Hundreds of letters objecting to 3,000 homes plan sent to council’, Crawley Observer/WSCT, Oct 22/232025]. Parishioners are standing up to defend their meadows, heritage, and democracy against centralised control [‘Moral responsibility’, Crawley Observer/WSCT, Letters, Oct 22/23 2025] What Johnston describes at a national level - the bypassing of local councils, the silencing of communities, the erosion of genuine devolution - is being enacted here through Homes England’s speculative ‘West of Ifield’ planning application [DC/25/1312]. Horsham MP John Milne is raising deep concerns: "If we ever questioned this government's commitment to the environment, we should be deeply worried about it now" ['Chancellor intervenes in Horsham planning battle', WSCT, Oct 23]. Paul Steedman of CPRE Sussex shares that concern: "These proposals remove power from local people and risk causing irreversible damage to wildlife, communities and the wider environment" ['Planning amendments are "extraordinary capitulation" to big developers', Crawley Observer/WSCT, Oct 22/23] This Government speaks of empowerment and growth, yet what we witness is disempowerment and loss - loss of local voice, loss of countryside, loss of parish landscapes, loss of wildlife, loss of heritage - and loss of trust. When the right to shape our own parish is removed, the moral contract between people and place is broken. The Parishioners’ Revolt in Ifield is not a revolt against homes, but against the destruction of local democracy and the commodification and power-grab of ancient land that has sustained these parish communities for over a thousand years. This local revolt is the first spark in a wider rural awakening - a stand for freedom, fairness, and the future of our ancient parishes. Yours sincerely