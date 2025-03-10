Letter to the editor: Please take it home

The other day, when I was cycling back to Chichester from Bognor via the cycle track alongside the A259, I was appalled at the amount of rubbish I saw alongside the track – plastic bottles, paper and cardboard packaging, and plastic packaging.

Worst of all, a fellow cyclist warned me that she had seen broken glass – and I hate to think what fire risk that represents.

I imagine that a little of this may have come from a pedestrian or fellow cyclist – but surely not the quantity I saw, which leads me to conclude that most of it probably came from people in cars throwing the rubbish out of windows.

Please may I ask people to desist from something so anti-social and anti-environment?

Surely it is not asking too much to suggest that those in a car keep a bag available to make it easy to take rubbish home?

John Newman

Maplehurst Road, Chichester,