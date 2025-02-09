Letter to the editor: Predatory developers will now circle like vultures

In response to a developer’s planning application on land west of Emmanuel Cottage, Rusper Road, Crawley [‘Housing land’ between Horsham and Crawley goes up for sale, WSCT/Crawley Observer, Feb 7/6 2025], here are the Minutes of a Crawley Development Control Committee Meeting 10 years ago [Jan 5 2015].

The Principal Planning Officer, Valerie Cheesman, gave a verbal summation of the application and stated that, since the report had been published, two further objections had been received from local residents relating to an increase in traffic, concerns Development Control Committee (63) regarding highway safety and the impact the development would have on local services and the rural character of the area.Jenny Frost (Secretary of the Ifield Village Conservation Area Advisory Committee) addressed the Committee and raised the following objections to the application:• The character of the old village had been largely retained, with the old road pattern unaltered, it still had a rural and semi-rural character with housing density lower than in the rest of Crawley;• The Ifield Village Conservation Area had 13 listed buildings (two Grade 1) and eight locally listed buildings. The area’s character and setting was the reason it had been designated a conservation area;• The whole western boundary of the older part of Ifield had been assessed in a study on The Urban Fringe as a well-integrated boundary;• The conservation area and its setting were much valued resources for the Town, and Crawley Borough Council had made many efforts to protect them;• The West of Ifield Reference Group and Joint Area Action Plan groups had notselected the application site for development;• The Arts and Crafts Buildings along Rusper Road was designated as an Area of Special Character;• In conclusion, the proposed development would have the following impacts:– High density housing in an area of low density housing – out of character– Destruction of the well-integrated boundary;– Removal of the rural setting of the arts and crafts houses on the Horsham sideof Rusper Road;– Reduction in rural setting of the conservation area – altering its character;– Reduction of the intimate landscape that characterised the west of Ifield Richard Symonds (Ifield Society) addressed the Committee and raised the following objections to the application:• The application site was unsuitable on the grounds of infrastructure constraints (roads, education, sewerage treatment, landscape impact and flooding);• The proposed development would have a significant impact on the landscape;• The proposed development fell within the landscape character edge.Councillor J Stanley addressed the Committee as Ward Councillor for Ifield and raised the following objections to the application:• The proposed development consisted of up to 95 dwellings, which could lead to more development in the future;• The roads in the area were already congested. There had already been anincrease in heavy goods vehicles and buses travelling along Hyde Drive;• It would change the character of the area;• There was be increased and unsustainable pressure on the infrastructures in the area.The Committee was impressed with the quality of the report and they agreed with the officer’s reasons for recommending that objections be raised. The Committee also agreed with the points raised above by members of the public. The Committee considered the application in detail and the following points were made:• Unanimous strong objection raised• The Local Plan included local green space designations, and it would be incongruous to add a housing development, such as the one proposed, within the area;• Neither the Crawley Borough Council Local Plan, nor that of Horsham District Council identified the application site for development;• The proposal was a piecemeal and incremental development;• No financial infrastructure contributions were proposed as part of the development to help support the increase in residents, traffic etc; and to address the impact that would be felt by Crawley residents. The contributions should be allocated to Crawley Borough Council;• Concern that there was limited / late notification of the application by Horsham District Council;• Concern about the duty to cooperate;• Crawley Borough Council’s concerns should be taken seriously and given suitable weight.Following queries from the Committee, the following points were made by the Principal Planning Officer:• The decision would be taken by Horsham District Council’s Committee, Crawley Borough Council was a consultee;• It was not yet known when the application would be considered by Horsham District Council, however, when a date was known all members of the Development Control Committee would be informed;• There were a wide range of issues which deemed the proposed development unsustainable;• The Examination Inspector had requested that Horsham District Council look again at ways to increase the level of housing which could be accommodated within the Horsham Borough.The Committee was extremely concerned by the proposed application and wished that the strength of its objection to be submitted to Horsham District Council and noted.