Letter to the editor: Private or public land along the Friendly Dragon Trail ?

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 26th Mar 2025, 10:21 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 10:32 BST
Following unclear 'Private Land' sign directives from government housing agency Homes England who own Ifield Brook Meadows and land surrounding it ['Trespassing?', Crawley Observer, March 26], the Ifield Society-organised Saturday Walks along the Friendly Dragon Millennium Greenway Trail - planned for spring and summer - will no longer take place until the 'trespass' issue has been resolved.

Walkers do not wish to break the law - although many in the local community consider it 'Public Land' - not 'Private Land'.

This will be bitterly disappointing news for those who wanted to walk the location of the short story 'The Friendly Dragon of Ifield Brook Meadows' - recently produced as a film and performed at West Green primary school in front of 40+ children.

It is hoped this problem will be resolved very soon.

Homes England 'Private Land' sign [Photo: Richard W. Symonds]placeholder image
Homes England 'Private Land' sign [Photo: Richard W. Symonds]

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village, Crawley

