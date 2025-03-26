Letter to the editor: Private or public land along the Friendly Dragon Trail ?
Following unclear 'Private Land' sign directives from government housing agency Homes England who own Ifield Brook Meadows and land surrounding it ['Trespassing?', Crawley Observer, March 26], the Ifield Society-organised Saturday Walks along the Friendly Dragon Millennium Greenway Trail - planned for spring and summer - will no longer take place until the 'trespass' issue has been resolved.
Walkers do not wish to break the law - although many in the local community consider it 'Public Land' - not 'Private Land'.
This will be bitterly disappointing news for those who wanted to walk the location of the short story 'The Friendly Dragon of Ifield Brook Meadows' - recently produced as a film and performed at West Green primary school in front of 40+ children.
It is hoped this problem will be resolved very soon.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village, Crawley