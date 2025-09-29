Letter to the editor: Proposed Ifield Park boundary set after Historic England's west of Ifield consultation response

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 29th Sep 2025, 13:42 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 14:32 BST
Following Historic England's West of Ifield Consultation Response to Horsham District Council regarding St Margaret’s Parish Church and Ifield Court Moat Scheduled Monument, local community researchers have set the boundary for the proposed Ifield Park [see Map] and set about researching, collating and classifying the unique nature and heritage within the ancient Parish - with specific focus on St Margaret’s Parish Church and the Medieval Moated Scheduled Monument at Ifield Court.

This Saturday [Oct 4], walkers and will visit St Margaret’s Church and Ifield Court Moat within the proposed Ifield Park boundary.

11.00 from the Plough in Ifield Village - return by 1pm.

All welcome - including dogs.

Richard W. Symonds MCIPD

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

Email: [email protected]

Map Boundary of the proposed Ifield Park - showing St Margaret's Parish Church - Grade 1 Listed, - and Ifield Brook Meadows [right of picture][within Crawley Borough Council Boundary] and Ifield Court Medieval Moat Scheduled Monument [top right of picture][within Horsham District Council boundary] Map Source: 'Ifield & Beyond' brochure - funded by Horsham District Council, Crawley Borough Council and West Sussex County Council.

Ifield Court Medieval Moat [Scheduled Monument] - surrounded by trees.

St Margaret's 13th Century Parish Church [Grade 1 Listed]

Proposed Ifield Park - West of Ifield [with St Margaret's Parish Church [top right] and Ifield Court Medieval Moat [top middle]

