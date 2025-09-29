Letter to the editor: Proposed Ifield Park boundary set after Historic England's west of Ifield consultation response

This Saturday [Oct 4], walkers and will visit St Margaret’s Church and Ifield Court Moat within the proposed Ifield Park boundary.
11.00 from the Plough in Ifield Village - return by 1pm.
All welcome - including dogs.
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Map Boundary of the proposed Ifield Park - showing St Margaret's Parish Church - Grade 1 Listed, - and Ifield Brook Meadows [right of picture][within Crawley Borough Council Boundary] and Ifield Court Medieval Moat Scheduled Monument [top right of picture][within Horsham District Council boundary] Map Source: 'Ifield & Beyond' brochure - funded by Horsham District Council, Crawley Borough Council and West Sussex County Council. Photo: Submitted
Ifield Court Medieval Moat [Scheduled Monument] - surrounded by trees. Photo: Submitted
St Margaret's 13th Century Parish Church [Grade 1 Listed] Photo: Submitted
Proposed Ifield Park - West of Ifield [with St Margaret's Parish Church [top right] and Ifield Court Medieval Moat [top middle] Photo: Submitted