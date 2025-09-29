Letter to the editor: Proposed Ifield Park boundary set after Historic England's west of Ifield consultation response

Following Historic England's West of Ifield Consultation Response to Horsham District Council regarding St Margaret’s Parish Church and Ifield Court Moat Scheduled Monument, local community researchers have set the boundary for the proposed Ifield Park [see Map] and set about researching, collating and classifying the unique nature and heritage within the ancient Parish - with specific focus on St Margaret’s Parish Church and the Medieval Moated Scheduled Monument at Ifield Court.