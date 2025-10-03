Letter to the editor: Remembering Dr Jane Goodall

Today, along with animal lovers and conservationists across the world, we grieve the loss of the incredible Dame, Dr Jane Goodall. Jane’s gentle courage and boundless curiosity forever changed the world’s relationship with animals and our relationship with ourselves. She showed us that compassion and science are not opposing forces, but powerful allies, and that hope is a discipline we practice every day in defence of the natural world.

Jane’s groundbreaking research with chimpanzees helped us look directly into their eyes and, by doing so, opened our eyes to their emotions and their social lives. Her tireless global advocacy up until her last breath helped us see that every decision we make, what we buy, what we eat, how we treat the planet, either harms or heals.

“Since young girls began reading about my early life and my career with the chimps, many, many, many of them have told me that they went into conservation or animal behaviour because of me,” Dr Goodall once said in a CBS News interview. “I sincerely hope that it will help to create more interest and fascination in the natural world.”

Generations of conservationists, including many of us at International Animal Rescue, found our way because of her example. We are in her debt for her wisdom, her grace, and her unshakeable belief that change begins with each and every one of us. In fact, a letter from Jane to one of our employees who had admired Jane had a profound impact:

Phily Day, Head of Supporter Care, International Animal Rescue, shares her story:

“Jane had a profound impact on my life. A week after receiving a letter from Jane, encouraging me not to give up on my dream of working with orangutans, I got the job at International Animal Rescue. A job that, 11 years on, has seen me do things ‘young Phily’ would never have dreamed of: witnessing the release of three rescued orangutans back into their forest home, sitting amongst leaders in primate conservation and speaking every day with people who share my passion for a better world for primates, people and the planet. Without a doubt, Jane leaves the world a better place because she was in it.”

In honour of Jane’s legacy, we will continue to rescue, rehabilitate and reintroduce animals in need; to protect and restore the habitats that sustain them; and to inspire young people to be the future guardians of nature.

In Jane’s words, “You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”

Today, we commit to continue to make that difference and work with communities, governments and partners around the world to translate compassion into action, and preserve nature for future generations.

On behalf of everyone at International Animal Rescue, we want to share our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Jane’s family, friends and the global community she inspired. Her light shines on in every forest we protect, every animal we save, and every young person we empower to dare to hope.

Alan Knight OBE, President, International Animal Rescue

Gavin Bruce, CEO, International Animal Rescue