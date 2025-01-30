Letter to the editor: renewed call for 'ecological emergency' west of Ifield
Whether Horsham District Council is ready or not ['Council ready to proceed to next stage of Local Plan examination', WSCT, Jan 30], it is becoming increasingly and disturbingly clear private and state developers have little to no intention of reducing ecological harm West of Ifield - particularly along the Ifield Rural Fringe within the ancient Parish ['Environmental Insanity Must Stop', Crawley Observer Letters, Jan 29].
Enough is enough.
A renewed call for an 'Ecological Emergency' to be declared by Crawley Borough Council must now take place without delay.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street
Ifield Village
Crawley