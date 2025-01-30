Letter to the editor: renewed call for 'ecological emergency' west of Ifield

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 30th Jan 2025, 14:24 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 15:04 BST
Whether Horsham District Council is ready or not ['Council ready to proceed to next stage of Local Plan examination', WSCT, Jan 30], it is becoming increasingly and disturbingly clear private and state developers have little to no intention of reducing ecological harm West of Ifield - particularly along the Ifield Rural Fringe within the ancient Parish ['Environmental Insanity Must Stop', Crawley Observer Letters, Jan 29].

Enough is enough.

A renewed call for an 'Ecological Emergency' to be declared by Crawley Borough Council must now take place without delay.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street

Ifield Village

Crawley

