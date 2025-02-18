Letter to the editor: Rescued on A27 - a big thank you to those who helped me

Written on behalf of Mr B E Waters of Eastbourne

Whilst waiting in the line of traffic, the driver of the car behind, a young woman, got out and came to tell me that my offside rear tyre was flat. We inspected it together and, to my surprise, she crouched down and was able to tell me that there was a large nail embedded in the tread. Perhaps noting my advanced years she then volunteered to help me change the wheel. As the road is narrow, I realised that so doing would block the lane, adding to the confusion. The driver of the car ahead then got out and came back, and volunteered he had an electric pump, which he produced and re-inflated my tyre. By this time the column of traffic had started to slowly move off, but those behind were patient and allowed us to complete the task.