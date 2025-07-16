Letter to the editor: Response to 'Rampion wind farm cable route successfully reinstated'

One of many ecologically irreplaceable trees in the path of Rampion 2

The article by Rampion’s media agent Paula Seager (West Sussex County Times Thursday 10 July “Rampion wind farm cable route successfully reinstated”) is a shameless piece of Rampion propaganda. The South Downs National Park, Sussex Wildlife Trust, CowfoldvRampion and others, sent extensive photographic evidence to the Planning Inspectorate Examination of Rampion 2 showing the poor quality of reinstatement following Rampion 1. The attached pictures show some of the dead hedges 'reinstated' by Rampion 1 and one of the many ecologically irreplaceable trees in the path of Rampion 2

Far from ‘feeding in the practical experience gained from Rampion 1’ as Chris Tomlinson says, Rampion 2 appears to have chosen a route which maximises the destruction of landscapes and makes reinstatement of a significant part of the cable route virtually impossible. The picture of the Adur valley in Ms Seager’s article is of large open fields, which are relatively easily reinstated. The Rampion 2 cable passes through areas in the approach to the new substation which are ancient in layout, consisting of tiny patches of fields surrounded by dense scrub. This is home to many red list species, including nightingales and turtle doves. Wildflower Consultancy provided a report to the Examination regarding “…the [over]reliance on offsetting with‘damp scrub’ planting from scratch at Oakendene. It will not work without deer fencing which alsostops other wildlife like badgers, and it will take decades. This must be taken into consideration. Thisremains the wrong choice of location and the loss of so many trees and so much irreplaceable scrub is a primary reason”.

The numerous category A trees (mainly oaks) with veteran features and the hundreds of metres of important hedgerows, providing an important wildlife corridor, which will be cut down, cannot be restored in our lifetimes, yet the turbines last only 25 years. The impacts of tree and hedge loss, scrub, unimproved lowland meadow loss, red list species nesting sites (skylarks, cuckoos and nightingales), snake hibernation sites and hazel dormouse habitat loss cannot just be reversed or relocated elsewhere, and there are viable alternative sites for the substation which would do less environmental harm.

Meera Smethurst

