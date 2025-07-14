Letter to the editor: 'Revolting parish walks' in Ifield Brook Meadows and beyond - every Saturday until September
A series of ‘Revolting Parish Walks’ in Ifield Brook Meadows and Beyond are planned to take place every Saturday until September - starting with ‘The Drone Walk takes place this Saturday [July 19] along Ifield Brook Meadows’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, July 14.
11am from the Plough in Ifield Village [returning by 1pm], the Walks will highlight the ‘insanities and inanities’ of a government developer’s monstrous speculative planning application for this beautiful area [‘The Parishioners Revolt against Homes England’s West of Ifield masterplan’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, July 14].
All welcome - please bring a sense of humour.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex