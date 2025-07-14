Letter to the editor: 'Revolting parish walks' in Ifield Brook Meadows and beyond - every Saturday until September

A series of ‘Revolting Parish Walks’ in Ifield Brook Meadows and Beyond are planned to take place every Saturday until September - starting with ‘The Drone Walk takes place this Saturday [July 19] along Ifield Brook Meadows’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, July 14.

11am from the Plough in Ifield Village [returning by 1pm], the Walks will highlight the ‘insanities and inanities’ of a government developer’s monstrous speculative planning application for this beautiful area [‘The Parishioners Revolt against Homes England’s West of Ifield masterplan’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, July 14].

All welcome - please bring a sense of humour.

Richard W. Symonds

‘Revolting Parish Walks’ in Ifield Brook Meadows and Beyond

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex