Letter to the editor: River Mole trustee backs "very worthwhile" Gatwick nature reserve and heritage park proposal - to prevent ecological emergency

We are encouraged to receive an email of support from Simon Collins, geographer and Founder Trustee of River Mole River Watch, regarding the Gatwick Local Nature Reserve and Heritage Park – Ifield proposal.

Mr Collins wrote: “Thank you, this looks interesting and very worthwhile. We’re working with SERT on NFM projects in the Upper Mole. We also work with all key partners on improvements to the Mole and we now have well over two years of water quality data” His comments carry real authority. River Mole River Watch, in partnership with the South East Rivers Trust (SERT) and other agencies, has led pioneering work on Natural Flood Management (NFM) and water-quality monitoring throughout the Mole catchment. Their citizen-science programme now provides one of the most complete independent data records for the Upper Mole Valley. Simon Collins’ endorsement therefore highlights the ecological importance of protecting Ifield Brook Meadows, Willoughby Fields, and other Upper Mole tributaries within the ancient Parish of Ifield—areas increasingly threatened by major development and runway expansion. The Ifield Society’s proposal for a Gatwick Local Nature Reserve and Heritage Park offers a practical and visionary response: connecting Gatwick Airport’s sustainability commitments with local environmental recovery. It would help avert an ecological emergency in this sensitive river valley while strengthening community access, biodiversity, and flood resilience. We warmly welcome Simon Collins’ recognition that this is indeed a “very worthwhile” initiative—and we invite Gatwick Airport Ltd and its Corporate Social Responsibility [CSR] division to work with local partners in turning this shared vision into reality. Richard W. Symonds MCIPD Founder, The Ifield Society Ifield Street, Ifield Village Crawley, West Sussex