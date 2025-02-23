Letter to the editor: Saturday Talk and Walk (T-walk) to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Crawley Millennium Gateway in Isfield
In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Crawley's Millennium Greenway in Ifield [‘West of Ifield Local Nature Reserve?', Observer Letters, Feb 19], an early springtime ‘Talk and Walk’ - T-Walk - will take place this Saturday [March 1] at the Plough in the historic village.
Sally Fadelle and Iain Dickson will together present a Talk about the Iron Age [700BC-43AD] for 30 minutes 11.00 to 11.30 - ‘Pooting the Fe' - followed by a Walk to the ancient iron sites 11.30 to 1.30.
For those wanting to go on the Walk at 1.30, a change of footwear is strongly advised as it will be very muddy.
These regular Saturday Walks within the ancient Parish return after a short winter break.
All welcome - including dogs.
Richard W. Symonds The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village Crawley