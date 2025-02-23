Letter to the editor: Saturday Talk and Walk (T-walk) to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Crawley Millennium Gateway in Isfield

In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Crawley's Millennium Greenway in Ifield [‘West of Ifield Local Nature Reserve?', Observer Letters, Feb 19], an early springtime ‘Talk and Walk’ - T-Walk - will take place this Saturday [March 1] at the Plough in the historic village.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally Fadelle and Iain Dickson will together present a Talk about the Iron Age [700BC-43AD] for 30 minutes 11.00 to 11.30 - ‘Pooting the Fe' - followed by a Walk to the ancient iron sites 11.30 to 1.30.

For those wanting to go on the Walk at 1.30, a change of footwear is strongly advised as it will be very muddy.

These regular Saturday Walks within the ancient Parish return after a short winter break.

‘The Pub T-Walk’ [AI ChatGPT-generated image created by Richard W. Symonds]

All welcome - including dogs.

Richard W. Symonds The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village Crawley