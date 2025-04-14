Letter to the editor: ‘Save Our Ancient Parish’ Campaign launched by Ifield Society ahead of Homes England West of Ifield Exhibition

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 15th Apr 2025, 00:11 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 09:56 BST
In the light of Liz Kitchen’s warning of 10,000 - not 3000 - houses West of Ifield [‘Has the Horsham Local Plan been stalled because of the West of Ifield option?’], the ‘Save Our Ancient Parish’ Campaign has been launched by the Ifield Society - ahead of Homes England’s West of Ifield exhibition and planning application.

The Campaign calls for the cancellation of the exhibition on April 30 and the rejection of the planning application later on in the year.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

