Letter to the editor: Southwater Country Park Exploration Bus Walk takes place this Saturday (September 6)

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 30th Aug 2025, 16:49 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 08:56 BST
This Saturday’s ‘Exploration Bus-Walk’ [Sept 6] will be exploring Southwater Country Park to gather ideas, information and inspiration to shape a community vision for the planned Ifield Country Park Nature Reserve and Heritage Site.

Meeting at 11am from the Plough in Ifield Village, walkers will catch the bus - or meet up at Southwater Country Park Cafe at 12.30pm [approx].

All welcome.

Richard W. Symonds

Southwater Country Parkplaceholder image
Southwater Country Park

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

