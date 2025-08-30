Letter to the editor: Southwater Country Park Exploration Bus Walk takes place this Saturday (September 6)
This Saturday’s ‘Exploration Bus-Walk’ [Sept 6] will be exploring Southwater Country Park to gather ideas, information and inspiration to shape a community vision for the planned Ifield Country Park Nature Reserve and Heritage Site.
Meeting at 11am from the Plough in Ifield Village, walkers will catch the bus - or meet up at Southwater Country Park Cafe at 12.30pm [approx].
All welcome.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex