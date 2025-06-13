Letter to the editor: Special viewing of the Ancient Ifield exhibition at Crawley Museum attended by West Sussex Deputy Lieutenant and Crawley Deputy Mayor

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 13th Jun 2025, 09:27 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 09:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Special Viewing of the Ancient Ifield Exhibition at Crawley Museum took place last night [Thursday].

West Sussex Deputy Lieutenant Marilyn Masefield-Clark and Crawley Deputy Mayor Marion Ayling were in attendance - as well as other local dignitaries.

The Exhibition [featuring ‘The Friendly Dragon’] runs from June 5 to July 5 at the Museum - Thursday, Friday and Saturday [10.30am to 4pm],

It’s well worth a visit.

Ifield Parish Map Project Team

Related topics:Deputy Mayor
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice