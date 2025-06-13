Letter to the editor: Special viewing of the Ancient Ifield exhibition at Crawley Museum attended by West Sussex Deputy Lieutenant and Crawley Deputy Mayor
A Special Viewing of the Ancient Ifield Exhibition at Crawley Museum took place last night [Thursday].
West Sussex Deputy Lieutenant Marilyn Masefield-Clark and Crawley Deputy Mayor Marion Ayling were in attendance - as well as other local dignitaries.
The Exhibition [featuring ‘The Friendly Dragon’] runs from June 5 to July 5 at the Museum - Thursday, Friday and Saturday [10.30am to 4pm],
It’s well worth a visit.
Ifield Parish Map Project Team