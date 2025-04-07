Letter to the editor: Stop buck passing and focus on building the homes for social rent Horsham communities need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Milne, Horsham’s Lib Dem MP, began his somewhat rambling article in last week’s County Times by saying, ‘ Everyone agrees we need affordable homes, especially for families and younger generations, but what has happened in reality is the opposite.’ Mr. Milne rather disingenuously, if not misleadingly, places the blame for the failure to deliver on successive housing ministers; however, responsibility for the failure to deliver the affordable homes that the Horsham District needs lies largely with the local authority.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As John Milne will be aware, the council has the opportunity to use Section 106 agreements to ensure that developers deliver in line with the council’s own policies. These include regulations on the level of affordable housing that should be delivered on new developments.

The Planning Portal website describes a S106 agreement as ‘ a legal agreement between a planning authority and a developer used to mitigate the impact of a proposed development,’ and ‘a S106 agreement can be attached to a planning permission to make acceptable development which would otherwise be unacceptable in planning terms. The council, therefore, has the opportunity to use a S106 to ensure that a planning application that fails to meet the council housing policies is not approved unless it does so. It also has the opportunity to ensure that the infrastructure that is needed on new developments is delivered and is delivered at the appropriate stage of the development and therefore benefits residents. Many local authorities do this successfully Lib Dem led Horsham District Council is not currently one of those. Worse than this, successive councils, supported by both Lib Dem and Conservative councillors approve developments that fall way short of the council’s own affordable housing requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mile goes on to say that the reason we do not have enough affordable homes in Horsham is because the developers build too many that are unaffordable. He says to address this we need more genuinely affordable housing and more social rent homes, and this requires significant state intervention. We couldn’t agree more, and since June last year the Labour government has increased the amount of funding allocated to the Affordable Housing Programme in the current funding round by almost £3 billion, with an emphasis on the funding being used to deliver social rent homes. Rachel Reeves will also announce a further round of funding later in the year. If Horsham District Council is to benefit from the state intervention that John Milne recognises is needed, we need him to speak to his council colleagues about working with their housing partners to apply for this funding. If they fail to do this, we will achieve very little more than the handful of social rent homes that the council announced in January that it ‘ hopes to deliver’ in partnership with Saxon Weald in return for £200,000 in section 106 funding.

User (UGC) Submitted

If John Milne is genuinely concerned about the housing crisis in Horsham, and genuinely wants a different outcome to the planning process, he would be well advised to challenge his Lib Dem colleagues on the council to take a more robust approach in their dealings with developers, rather than trying to make political capital by placing the blame for the crisis where it clearly doesn’t lie.

David Hide

Chair Horsham Labour Party

Clarence Road Horsham