Letter to the editor: Terminus Road - paving blocks are not good enough

Expensive, bland, grey paving blocks, on Terminus Road Eastbourne, are failing to give the public a safe enough experience.

For many years Bespoke Cycle Group had said, that the section of road outside the station, that had a 'cycle pattern' blended into the paving, was not obvious to drivers. This was an Advanced Stop Line for cyclists, but often vehicles inadvertently stopped on it. Drivers who then wait for the lights to change, are liable to a £100 fine and three points on their licence. So if this were the case, why do those paving blocks now have large, bright cycles painted on them?

In fact, even this week an email from East Sussex County Council, referring to their overall design, stated “ [We] undertook an accessibility audit to ensure that the materials chosen were suitable for a wide range of end users including those with visual impairments.”

Likewise, the bus lane on Terminus Road, has no clear demarcation and pedestrians will often walk across this, even when buses are approaching. Today at 9:30 AM there were 4 vans parked up on this stretch, next to the bus lane, and pedestrians were walking from behind them, perhaps without being aware, directly into the path of buses This will be a real issue for visitors , such as next week, when Airbourne is on.

Until last month the Cycle symbol outside the Station was designed to blend into in the pavings block

Terminus Road Phase 2a is the next part of the “Town centre improvement scheme” that also includes “new surface materials, such as paving blocks, to create a high-quality pedestrian zone between Bankers Corner and Langney Road”. Here the same choices are being made made. There will be no significant change of colour, material or level even though some trade vehicles will be using it to unload.

On top of this, another problem with the paving, is that when it is dug up, it often is not replaced correctly. See the bumpy section of road at the start of Cornfield Road as a good example.

So in summary colour, material and level feature in national guidance for highway design especially when there is a mix of drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Having strong contrasts improves the overall experience for everyone. It is not too late to decide on a better solution for the rest of Terminus Road.

Paul Humphreys, Chichester Close , Willingdon