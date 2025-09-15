Letter to the editor: The 25th anniversary Millennium Walk takes place this Saturday (September 20)
The 25th Anniversary Millennium Walk will take place this Saturday [Sept 20] to mark three initiatives which began in the year 2000 - a quarter of a century ago:
1. Ifield Society
2. West Sussex Parish Map Project
3. Crawley Greenway
11am from the Plough in Ifield Village [return by 1pm]
All welcome - including dogs.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex