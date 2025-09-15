Letter to the editor: The 25th anniversary Millennium Walk takes place this Saturday (September 20)

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2025, 11:38 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 11:48 BST
The 25th Anniversary Millennium Walk will take place this Saturday [Sept 20] to mark three initiatives which began in the year 2000 - a quarter of a century ago:

1. Ifield Society

2. West Sussex Parish Map Project

3. Crawley Greenway

The 25th Anniversary Millennium Walk [Sept 20]

11am from the Plough in Ifield Village [return by 1pm]

All welcome - including dogs.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

